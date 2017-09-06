Take part in this week's poll! How far do you trek to get a great landscape shot?

In creative arts, it’s often the case that the greater the effort, the greater the reward. If you’ve painstakingly planned and pursued an end goal, in our case, a photograph, it can be immensely satisfying to achieve your desired result.

However, for studio-based photographers, the journey can be less literal or physical, while for street photography types, the goal is often to catch something fleeting or “lucky” so there’s not the same sense of an endurance-testing trek. While Landscape Photography can tend to offer some of its greatest treasures to those willing to go that extra mile.

Are you the type of photographer to trek for an hour or more to find the perfect spot? Or do you prefer to stick close to the beaten track and find great light?

Let us know how you approach your landscape photography in our weekly poll.