Poll – Have you ever bought secondhand photography equipment?

Take part in this week's poll! Have you ever looked for a bargain and opted for some secondhand photography equipment instead of buying brand new?

Buying secondhand equipment can be a great, affordable way to build or bolster your kit. Top quality camera gear can often hold its value over time, but when older models are replaced with new versions, the marketplace can often become flooded with people looking to sell in order to upgrade to the latest kit.

If you’re savvy enough to find a deal, you could save yourself hundreds and pick up a camera or lens that’s in perfectly working condition, albeit with the odd scuff or superficial scratch.

As well as car-boot and camera club sales, many shops now have great used camera gear departments that will check and grade the condition of all used gear. If you’re looking for an upgrade and don’t want to pay full price, have a look at the secondhand options, you may be surprised by what you can find.