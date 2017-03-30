Pink Lady Food Photographer – The People’s Choice

Your chance to take part in the People’s Choice vote for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

With the shortlist published on Wednesday 29th March, you have the chance to vote for your favourite image in the People’s Choice vote for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017, but you’ll need to be quick as voting closes next Wednesday 5th April at 12-noon. From the thousands of entries submitted, there will be more than 500 images to see and 12 short films to watch.

The food photographer, filmmaker and wine photographer with the most votes each, along with their guest will be invited to attend the glamorous Champagne Taittinger awards reception at the world-famous Mall Galleries, London, to receive their trophy in April.

It’s really easy to take part – just head to the website and click through to the shortlisted galleries and choose your favourite images and film.

With categories ranging from Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture, Food for Celebration (sponsored by Champagne Taittinger), unearthed® Food in Film supported by delicious, Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year, InterContinental London Park Lane Food at the Table and Partridges Food for Sale, there is an incredible range of subject matter and treatment.

See below more shortlisted images from Bring Home the Harvest category