Photography things to do this weekend: September 8-10, 2017

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers. Even if these aren't for you, hopefully they provide a spark.

This week’s photography things-to-do selection includes an advanced workshop and some other fantastic opportunities for finding some artistic and photographic inspiration.

Refinery29 & NARS Cosmetics

Refinery29 has collaborated with NARS Cosmetics and the brand’s founder and creative director, François Nars, for a female-only art exhibition titled ‘Power Mouth’ in conjunction with the launch of NARS’ newest product: the Powermatte Lip Pigment.

Featuring work by Daantje Bons, Natalia Stuyk, Romily Alice, Shae DeTar and Vanessa Kisuule, Power Mouth is being billed as a “multi-sensory, immersive exhibition about colour, self-expression and female power” experienced through digital art, photography and incorporating live performance. Booking and info here

What: Live art/photography and performance exhibition

When: Fri-Sat, 8-9 September | 11:00-19:00 Where: | 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY, London Protein Studios | 31 New Inn Yard, EC2A 3EY, London Price: FREE

London Caravaggio (Chiaroscuro & Expression) Portrait Photography Workshop

This advanced workshop is being held by photographer Rory Lewis who has made an outstanding contribution to photography and the visual arts, creating consistently imaginative and thought-provoking portraits. Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ian McShane, Sir Derek Jacobi, Natalie Dormer, and many others have sat for Rory and his unique portraiture style is becoming renown.

The theme of this particular course will be focused on recreating the work of the Renaissance Painter Caravaggio who was known for his chiaroscuro is an oil painting technique, developed during the Renaissance. The technique uses strong tonal contrasts between light and dark to model three-dimensional forms. Artists such as Caravaggio used chiaroscuro for dramatic effect. Painting vivid religious depictions of light and shadow.

Three Professional models with amazing bone structure will be available on the day. The workshop will give you the unique opportunity to learn new skills in lighting and direction to create your own vivid and dramatic Caravaggio-style portfolio. Click here for bookings and more info.

What: Portrait and lighting masterclass

When: Saturday, 9 September | 10:00-17:00

Where: Farringdon Studio | 2 Bleeding Heart Yard, EC1N 8SJ, London Price: £149

New Artist Fair Summer Exhibition



The New Artist Fair Summer Exhibition will be showcasing emerging talent from over 100 recently established contemporary artists from the UK, as well as around the world. Attendees will have an opportunity purchase art or simply browse and discover new talent.

When: Fri-Sat, 9-10 September | 12:00-18:00