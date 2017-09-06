Photography things to do this weekend: September 8-10, 2017

Looking for photography things to do this weekend? Each week, we highlight exhibitions and events that are ideal for photographers and photography lovers. Even if these aren't for you, hopefully they provide a spark.
This week’s photography things-to-do selection includes an advanced workshop and some other fantastic opportunities for finding some artistic and photographic inspiration.
Refinery29 & NARS Cosmetics
London Caravaggio (Chiaroscuro & Expression) Portrait Photography Workshop
This advanced workshop is being held by photographer Rory Lewis who has made an outstanding contribution to photography and the visual arts, creating consistently imaginative and thought-provoking portraits. Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ian McShane, Sir Derek Jacobi, Natalie Dormer, and many others have sat for Rory and his unique portraiture style is becoming renown.
The theme of this particular course will be focused on recreating the work of the Renaissance Painter Caravaggio who was known for his chiaroscuro is an oil painting technique, developed during the Renaissance. The technique uses strong tonal contrasts between light and dark to model three-dimensional forms. Artists such as Caravaggio used chiaroscuro for dramatic effect. Painting vivid religious depictions of light and shadow.
Three Professional models with amazing bone structure will be available on the day. The workshop will give you the unique opportunity to learn new skills in lighting and direction to create your own vivid and dramatic Caravaggio-style portfolio. Click here for bookings and more info.
New Artist Fair Summer Exhibition
The New Artist Fair Summer Exhibition will be showcasing emerging talent from over 100 recently established contemporary artists from the UK, as well as around the world. Attendees will have an opportunity purchase art or simply browse and discover new talent.