PermaJet proudly supports the online picture of the week winner, who will receive a top-quality print of their image on the finest PermaJet paper.

Leipzig Up by Andre Lekl

Canon EOS 70D, 10-20mm, 1/25sec at f/8, ISO 1600, polariser

‘The city of Leipzig in Germany offers many opportunities to take photos of modern and high-rise buildings,’ says Andre of this image uploaded to our Flickr page. ‘I got up at around sunset and hurried into the city, which also happens to be my hometown. Inspired by so many other photographers who have taken similar shots like this, I focused my camera up to the sky and created this architectural triplet through the viewfinder.

You can see the Sachsen Bank, The Westin Hotel Leipzig in the centre, and an office building at the right. I’m really fascinated by taking pictures of straight lines and clear forms, especially in architecture. Having said that, I’m also a little partial to things like nature, landscape and macro photography, as well.’

