Olympus adds two professional lenses to its M.Zuiko PRO series

Olympus has unveiled two new prime professional lenses – the M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO.

The lenses sit in the M.Zuiko F1.2 PRO prime lens series, alongside the existing M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO.

Both of the professional lenses come with key features for photographers, promising high optical quality with low aberrations and weatherproof construction. Olympus also claims the new options will offer fast, accurate autofocus and close focusing.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO (35mm equivalent: 90mm)

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO is aimed at professional portrait photographers.

Offering a maximum aperture of F/1.2, the company promises the lens will have a high level of optical performance, with smooth transitions from the in-focus to out-of-focus areas, giving smoother, softer background blur.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO lens will be available from late November 2017 for £1,199.99

M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO

The second lens announced by Olympus is the M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO, which is aimed at landscape and documentary photographers.

Olympus has announced it will use aspherical lens elements and ED-DSA (Extra-low Dispersion Dual Super Aspherical) lenses to achieve a lighter-weight lens with a similar overall length to the M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO.

With the same maximum aperture as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO, the lens should also feature attractive bokeh.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO will be available from March 2018 for £1,299.99.

Specifications for the professional lenses

M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO Technical specifications:

> Focal length: 45mm (35mm equivalent approx. 90mm)

> Maximum aperture ratio: F1.2

> Minimum aperture ratio: F16

> Lens construction: 14 elements in 10 groups

> Z Coating Nano technology

> Dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (-10°C).

> Angle of view: 27 degrees

> Closest focusing distance: 0.5m

> Maximum image magnification: 0.1x (35mm equivalent approx. 0.2x)

> Minimum shooting range: 173 x 130mm

> Number of aperture blades: 9 (circular aperture diaphragm)

> Dimensions: Diameter 70 × 84.9mm

> Weight: 410g

> Filter size Diameter: 62mm

M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO Technical specifications:

> Focal length: 17mm (35mm equivalent approx. 34mm)

> Maximum aperture ratio: F1.2

> Minimum aperture ratio: F16

> Lens construction: 15 elements in 11 groups

> Z Coating Nano technology

> Dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof (-10°C).

> Angle of view: 65 degrees

> Closest focusing distance: 0.2m

> Maximum image magnification: 0.15x, (35mm equivalent approx. 0.3x)

> Minimum shooting range: 115.3×86.7mm

> Number of aperture blades: 9 (circular aperture diaphragm)

> Dimensions: Diameter 68.2 × 87mm

> Weight: 390g

> Filter size Diameter: 62mm