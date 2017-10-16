Manfrotto announces two new Element Carbon tripods

The new models are aimed at travel photographers

Manfrotto has launched two travel tripods aimed at beginners and enthusiasts under its new Element Carbon title.

The Element Carbon will be available in large and small variants and can be purchased on the Manfrotto website now.

Both models feature a compact and sturdy carbon fibre construction that the manufacturer claims will make them strong but still very portable.

Built on three leg-angle positions, the tripods can be manipulated into a number of positions, which could help photographers with capturing some more creative shots. This is aided by the twist lock mechanism used to secure the models in place.

Alongside this, the aluminium ball head is designed to deliver fast movement when framing and a firm lock for setting equipment up exactly as needed it. The ball head mounts an Arca-type quick release plate with a 1/4-20 camera screw on top to balance the equipment.

The large tripod also features a detachable leg, which can be attached to the centre column to transform it into a full size lightweight monopod.

This bigger model can take a payload of 8kg and is available from £199.95. The small Element Carbon tripod takes 4kg and is priced from £174.95.