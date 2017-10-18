Leica revives the Thambar lens

The Thambar is back and updated

Leica has announced it is reviving the classic Thambar lens with the release of the new Thambar-M 1:2,2/90.

The original was released in 1935 and the new Thambar inherits much of the optical design of its ancestor.

“The only difference is that the four elements in three groups that make up the design have now been single-coated to protect the glass against environmental influences and surface corrosion,” Leica explains.

“The 20 blades of its iris deliver a unique bokeh with perfectly round rendition of point light sources.”

The Thambar’s ‘soft’ look is a result of deliberately under-correction of spherical aberration.

This under-correction increases towards the edges of the optical system and the degree of softening can be controlled by means of the stepless aperture setting. So the effect is more pronounced at wider apertures.

The lens goes on sale mid-November from Leica UK stores and dealers for £5,095

See the proposed specifications below.