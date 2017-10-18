Leica revives the Thambar lens

The Thambar is back and updated
Leica has announced it is reviving the classic Thambar lens with the release of the new Thambar-M 1:2,2/90.
The original was released in 1935 and the new Thambar inherits much of the optical design of its ancestor.
“The only difference is that the four elements in three groups that make up the design have now been single-coated to protect the glass against environmental influences and surface corrosion,” Leica explains.
“The 20 blades of its iris deliver a unique bokeh with perfectly round rendition of point light sources.”
The Thambar’s ‘soft’ look is a result of deliberately under-correction of spherical aberration.
This under-correction increases towards the edges of the optical system and the degree of softening can be controlled by means of the stepless aperture setting. So the effect is more pronounced at wider apertures.
The lens goes on sale mid-November from Leica UK stores and dealers for £5,095
See the proposed specifications below.
Specifications
|
Angles of view
(diagonal, horizontal, vertical)
|
approx. 27°, 23°, 15° (for 35 mm: 24×36 mm)
|
Optical design
Number of lenses/groups Position of entrance pupil (at infinity)
|
4/3
|
Focusing
Focusing range
|
1 m to ∞
|
Aperture
Setting/Function Setting range
|
No detent positions
|
Bayonet fitting
|
Leica M quick-change bayonet with 6 bit lens identification bar code for digital M models2
|
Filter mount / lens hood
|
Internal thread for screw-on filter E49, center spot filter and push-on lens hood in the scope of delivery
|
Viewfinder
|
Camera viewfinder
|
Finish
|
Black lacquered (Distance scale: silver)
|
Dimensions and weight
Length to bayonet flange (without/with lens hood) Largest diameter (without lens hood) Weight
|
approx. 90/110 mm approx. 57 mm approx. 500g
|
Compatible cameras
|
All Leica M cameras