Kodak’s Ektachrome slide film makes a comeback

Kodak today announced plans to reinstate one of its most iconic film stocks, Kodak Ektachrome. For years the Ektachrome slide film was top of the list for cinematographers and is known for its extremely fine grain, clean colours, great tones and contrasts.

Back in 2012 Kodak dropped the original Kodak Professional Ektachrome colour reversal film line after a decline in sales for a number of years. The demand for film just wasn’t what it used to be but it seems we may have turned a corner.

Over the next year Kodak will be working to reformulate and manufacture Kodak Ektachrome film for both motion picture and still photography applications. It will be available in 35mm stock during Q4 of 2017.

Ektachrome is a colour reversal film, which is also known as slide film. It is the opposite of colour negative film or black and white film, which means it gives a positive image directly when processed.

With film starting to make a comeback, it seems Kodak is onto a winner. Steven Overman, Kodak’s chief marketing officer and president of the Consumer and Film Division said: “It is such a privilege to reintroduce Kodak Ektachrome film to the cinematography community. We are seeing a broad resurgence of excitement about capturing images on film. Kodak is committed to continuing to manufacture film as an irreplaceable medium for image creators to capture their artistic vision. We are proud to help bring back this classic.”

The Ektachrome will be produced at Kodak’s film factory in Rochester, New York and will market and distribute the Super 8 motion picture film version of Ektachrome Film directly. Kodak Alaris, an independent company since 2013, also plans to offer a still format Kodak Professional Ektachrome Film for photographers in 135-36x formats.