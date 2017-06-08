It is now easier than ever for London’s creatives to hire photographic and video equipment from Hireacamera.com. This week sees the launch of Hireacamera’s all new ‘Click and Collect’ service. As part of an expansion of services offered by Hireacamera, it will now be possible to collect and return hired equipment to their new London base at Cherryduck Studios in Wapping.

Guy Thatcher, Hireacamera MD, commented “We know that flexibility and convenience are of paramount importance to their customers. So, giving them the option to collect and return the equipment they hire to a central London location enables them to work around their busy shooting schedules more efficiently. And what’s really exciting about having a permanent presence in London is that we will be able to respond to hire requests faster than ever before.”

At the moment, this service is only being offered to photographers, filmmakers and creatives working within London, but is the first stage of wider plans to roll out a ‘Click and Collect’ service nationwide.