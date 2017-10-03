GoPro Hero6: The most powerful action camera yet?

The action camera has been revealed after months of rumours and speculation

The most powerful GoPro to date has been revealed, in the shape of the GoPro Hero6 Black.

One of its key new headline features is the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps, along with Full HD video at up to 240fps.

A custom-designed processor, the GP1, is joined by the most advanced video stabilisation ever achieved in a GoPro.

Other improvements have also been made, including those to dynamic range and low-light performance.

A digital zoom has also been added to help you get closer to the action. The new processor allows for the improvements to image quality and frame rates to be automated, meaning that users don’t need to adjust key settings to capture best quality footage.

Furthermore, the new processor also analyses visual scenes and sensor data to work ‘QuikStories’, a GoPro phone app feature that makes it easy to share short videos of your day’s antics. Wi-Fi is now three times faster, to enable quicker transfer times to your phone or tablet.

Other features include waterproofing to 10 metres, raw format shooting, HDR Photo modes and voice control in 10 languages.

GoPro Fusion and Karma

Also announced is the new GoPro Fusion, which is capable of capturing 5.2K spherical content. It features gimbal-like stabilisation to ensure footage is smooth and steady, and you can use the GoPro app to view your content as virtual reality footage.

GoPro’s Karma drone has been updated to be compatible with the Hero6 Black, and includes two new auto-shot paths. Current owners of the Karma can unlock these features via a free firmware update.

Accessories, including the Shorty, a pocket-friendly extension pole and tripod, the Handler, a floating handgrip, and the Bite Mount + Floaty, a versatile bite mount were also announced by the company.

The GoPro Hero6 Black retails for £499 in the UK and is available now; while the GoPro Fusion will set you back £699 upon its release in November.

Are you excited about the new action camera? Let us know in the comments below.