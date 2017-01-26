FREE DSLR video workshops at Pinewood Studios with The Video Mode

Master the basics of DLSR video or take your existing skills to the next level with one of two free workshops, taking place at the legendary Pinewood Studios this February, brought to you by The Video Mode

When Canon first introduced the ability to shoot video on its EOS 5D Mark II DSLR it started a revolution. Today, DSLR video is one of the fastest growing areas of creative imaging. Millions of enthusiasts have discovered a new and exciting side hobby, while pros have realized that there is money to be made from that red button.

Of course, video comes with its own complete new set of rules, its own terminology, and its own visual language that have to be learned – not to mention the bewildering variety of equipment and accessories.

But fear not – our sister site, The Video Mode, has once again teamed up with Canon, Tiffen and Rotolight to present two new and exciting video workshops at the iconic Pinewood Studios, home of the British film industry, James Bond and, currently, Star Wars – all for free.

Aimed at both DSLR and mirrorless camera users of any brand, both workshops are all day events where you’ll get the chance to play with all the latest Canon, Tiffen and Rotolight equipment, talk to their experts and, of course, enjoy a practical, hands-on seminar from a Canon video ambassador, where you’ll learn a whole range of new skills.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided, and time and weather permitting there will also be a short tour around Pinewood Studios.

Course 1: The beginner’s guide to DSLR video

Tuesday 21st February

Your expert guide: David Newton

Davis is a former technical editor of EOS magazine and the Canon CPN website, which is where he first got into video. He teaches extensively for Canon across the UK at shows and events, and runs courses on all aspects of photography and video all over the world.

Course 2: Advanced DSLR video

Wednesday 22nd February

Your expert guide: Simeon Quarrie

Simeon is known for his creativity and storytelling in both cinematography and photography. Demand for his unique wedding and commercial work has taken him around the world. He is a prolific educator with an infectious enthusiasm, and his work features on top industry blogs.

Simply choose the course that’s best for you, and send an email to: smhcontact@timeinc.com with the name of your preferred course in the subject line. Make sure to include your full name, address and contact telephone number.

Some shots from TVM’s last workshop at Pinewood Studios, with Simeon Quarrie: