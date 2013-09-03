Enter APOY 2013 Round 8 – Wideangle World

Details on how to enter APOY 2013 competition Round 8 - Wideangle World

Photo by Matteo Colombo

Your chance to win prizes from Panasonic by entering the APOY 2013 Round 8 – Wideangle World

Entries must be received by 5pm on 27 September 2013

APOY 2013 Round 8 – Wideangle World

Details on how to enter the APOY 2013 competition by email and post, terms and conditions, plan your APOY year

**Entries must be received by 5pm on the closing date at the correct email address**

(Do not send to the general AP email address)