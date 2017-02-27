Digital Version Amateur Photographer 4 March 2017

In the digital version Amateur Photographer 4 March 2017 Michael Topham puts the latest model in Leica’s famous M-system to the test

Amateur Photographer 4 March 2017

  • Expert Mark Higgins guides you through the steps to make your still photographs move using time-lapse techniques
  • The founder of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Stuart Low reveals the winning images
  • It’s that time of year when frogs and toads return to their favoured ponds. Let Paul Hobson inspire you to capture some of this amphibian life
  • Sports photographer extraordinaire Neil Leifer talks to Steve Fairclough about his career and new book The Fight
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them. This week, George Robertson, who is a keen mountaineer and, luckily for us, a great photographer
  • Leica M10 – Michael Topham puts the latest model in Leica’s famous M-system to the test
  • Our monthly camera and lens buying guide. We list the key specs of interchangeable-lens cameras and lenses currently on the market
  • Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
  • Roger Hicks considers… ‘Mammoth Cave National Park’, Kentucky, 1964 by David S Boyer and Arlan R Wiker

COVER PICTURES: © Sarah Canton/Neil Leifer

 

