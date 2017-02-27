In the digital version Amateur Photographer 4 March 2017 Michael Topham puts the latest model in Leica’s famous M-system to the test
- Expert Mark Higgins guides you through the steps to make your still photographs move using time-lapse techniques
- The founder of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Stuart Low reveals the winning images
- It’s that time of year when frogs and toads return to their favoured ponds. Let Paul Hobson inspire you to capture some of this amphibian life
- Sports photographer extraordinaire Neil Leifer talks to Steve Fairclough about his career and new book The Fight
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them. This week, George Robertson, who is a keen mountaineer and, luckily for us, a great photographer
- Our monthly camera and lens buying guide. We list the key specs of interchangeable-lens cameras and lenses currently on the market
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Mammoth Cave National Park’, Kentucky, 1964 by David S Boyer and Arlan R Wiker
COVER PICTURES: © Sarah Canton/Neil Leifer
