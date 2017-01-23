In the digital version Amateur Photographer 28 January 2017 Michael Topham takes a first hands-on look at the latest creation in Leica’s legendary M system, the Leica M10
- Leica M10 – Michael Topham takes a first hands-on look at the latest creation in Leica’s legendary M system
- Andrew Whyte reveals how anything from fairy lights to paint rollers can be used as a light-painting tool
- Harry Borden explains how his book, featuring a moving collection of Holocaust survivor portraits, was partly an exploration of his own cultural heritage
- How to change the role of particular buttons and take advantage of ‘hidden’ features in your Nikon menu system
- We talk to Ali Shams about his black & white street photography taken with his trusty iPhone
- Steve Fairclough looks at choosing the right type, speed and class of memory card for videoUnder the cover of darkness
- Michael Topham tests three light sources that can be used to create distinctive effects at night
- Zeiss ExoLens Pro System for iPhone – We test a set of three lenses for Apple iPhones
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Greatest Stars’, April 2002, by the Hubble Space Telescope
COVER PICTURES: © Andrew Whyte / Michael Topham / Ali Shams
