In the digital version Amateur Photographer 21 January 2017 Andy Westlake tests the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II
See what’s in the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 21 January 2017
- Embrace the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch and improve your feathered-friend photographs at the same time
- Fred Mortagne is more than just a skateboard photographer, as our interview reveals
- How Guy Edwardes captured a spectacular image of an orca hunting its prey
- Light and easy to carry, a spotting scope can expand your bird photography horizons
- Stuart Freedman on an image he still finds difficult to look at
- Martin Evening tackles your photo-editing and post-processing problems
- Mark Littlejohn on the charms of Great Intake
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II – Is this the best camera Olympus has ever made? Find out here…
- Memento Smart Frame 35 – The high-res digital photo frame that’s stylish and easy to use
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Balapan’, 2007, by Hamid Sardar-Afkhami
COVER PICTURES: © Laurie Campbell / Fred Mortagne
Get the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 21 January 2017 on sale Tuesday
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday