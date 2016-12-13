Digital Version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016

In the digital Version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016 - Top Tips for 2017 - Whatever your genre, this 12-page pull-out will be invaluable

Digital version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016

Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016

See what’s in the Digital version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016

  • Your images that were shortlisted for the cover
  • AP staff on their favourite images they took in 2016
  • The best photos from this year’s big competitions
  • Our pick of the images published in AP this year
  • Terry O’Neill talks about his portraits of the stars
  • Reflections on the 2016 Taylor Wessing Prize
  • Picture editors pick their best Rio Olympics’ images
  • Photographer Gilad Baram on working with Magnum legend Josef Koudelka
  • Top tips for 2017 – Whatever your genre, this 12-page pull-out will be invaluable
  • Gideon Knight, the Young WPOTY winner, talks to us
  • Stunning images from 10 years of Landscape Photographer of the Year
  • The best of 2016 – Photo kit of the year
  • Christmas conundrums – Photo puzzles
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
  • Roger Hicks considers… ‘Santa Claus School’, New York, 1961, by Dennis Stock

COVER PICTURES: © Elena Paraskeva © John Parminter © Matt Parry

 

Get the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 17-24 December 2016 on sale Tuesday

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday

Digital version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016