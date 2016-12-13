In the digital Version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016 - Top Tips for 2017 - Whatever your genre, this 12-page pull-out will be invaluable
See what’s in the Digital version Amateur Photographer 17-24 December 2016
- Your images that were shortlisted for the cover
- AP staff on their favourite images they took in 2016
- The best photos from this year’s big competitions
- Our pick of the images published in AP this year
- Terry O’Neill talks about his portraits of the stars
- Reflections on the 2016 Taylor Wessing Prize
- Picture editors pick their best Rio Olympics’ images
- Photographer Gilad Baram on working with Magnum legend Josef Koudelka
- Top tips for 2017 – Whatever your genre, this 12-page pull-out will be invaluable
- Gideon Knight, the Young WPOTY winner, talks to us
- Stunning images from 10 years of Landscape Photographer of the Year
- The best of 2016 – Photo kit of the year
- Christmas conundrums – Photo puzzles
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Santa Claus School’, New York, 1961, by Dennis Stock
COVER PICTURES: © Elena Paraskeva © John Parminter © Matt Parry
Get the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 17-24 December 2016 on sale Tuesday
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday