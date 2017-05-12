Complete Guide to Photography SALE with FREE delivery on all orders - The ultimate handbook to capture your best ever shots . 164 pages, everything you need to get started in photography, from understanding the basics to shooting advice from pros.



Brought to you by the experts at Amateur Photographer magazine, the Complete Guide to Photography has been designed to help you improve your photographic skills. From the basic principles of photography and the essential kit you need, to more creative techniques that will show you how to master a host of photographic disciplines and harness the power of image editing. This guide will allow you to develop and progress your photography. With helpful step-by-step guides and valuable tips, you have everything you need to start taking your best ever images.

Camera Basics: Understand the basics of photography to get the best from your camera

Getting Started: From composition to lighting, discover how to take your best shots ever

Equipment: Covering everything from lenses and filters to flash, get to grips with your gear

Creative Skills: Expert advice to help you master a range of subjects, from landscapes to portraits

Image Editing: Packed with tips and easy to follow advice to get best from your photos

