Win a day out on a Brighton street photography walk with AP and Olympus

Are you a DSLR owner looking to switch over to a smaller, lighter, mirrorless system? Are you free on Thursday, 1 March? Then why not come and spend the afternoon in Brighton trying out the latest Olympus cameras and lenses, while enjoying an escorted photowalk around one of Britain’s most photogenic cities.



Starting at the iconic Victorian Bandstand, our meeting point, you will enjoy the many photo opportunies that Brighton’s seafront has to offer, from the rusting remains of the West Pier to the fairground fun of Brighton Palace Pier. We’ll take in the magnificent Regency architecture, narrow walkways of the Lanes, Bohemian North Laine and, of course, the spectacular Royal Pavilion.

You tour will be escorted by AP Editor and Brighton resident, Nigel Atherton, and you’ll be shooting on top of the line Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark ll cameras and the finest M.Zuiko lenses. Technical experts from Olympus and AP will be on hand to help you get to grips with the equipment and answer any questions you may have. Tea, coffee and light snacks will also be provided.

Whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced photographer, this workshop will help you make the most of the photo opportunities presented, while giving you the chance to sample one of the most comprehensive, and compact, camera systems on the market.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity – sign up today for one of just 15 places on the AP and Olympus Brighton Photowalk.







When: Thursday, 1 March, 1-5pm

Venue: Birdcage Bandstand Café, 147 Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 2PQ