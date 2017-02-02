APOY 2017

Details for the APOY 2017 competition will be announced at the end of March 2017

Coming soon the APOY 2017 competition. Details will be announced in Amateur Photographer dated 31 March 2017 and online 28 March 2017.

We have great pleasure in announcing Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd will continue as the sponsors of APOY 2017

See the results for each round of APOY 2016

Round
 Theme
 Synopsis
Round 1 Sense of Doubt Abstracts
Round 2 Width of a Circle Creative Wideangle
Round 3 Soul Love Portraiture
Round 4 Scary Monster Wildlife at Home and Abroad
Round 5 Little Wonder Macro
Round 6 A Small Plot of Land Landscapes and Cityscapes
Round 7 Big Brother Street Photography
Round 8 Blackout Black &White

 

Read our interview with the APOY 2016 winner Penny Halsall

 

