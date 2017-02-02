Details for the APOY 2017 competition will be announced at the end of March 2017
APOY 2017
Coming soon the APOY 2017 competition. Details will be announced in Amateur Photographer dated 31 March 2017 and online 28 March 2017.
We have great pleasure in announcing Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd will continue as the sponsors of APOY 2017
See the results for each round of APOY 2016
|Round
|Theme
|Synopsis
|Round 1
|Sense of Doubt
|Abstracts
|Round 2
|Width of a Circle
|Creative Wideangle
|Round 3
|Soul Love
|Portraiture
|Round 4
|Scary Monster
|Wildlife at Home and Abroad
|Round 5
|Little Wonder
|Macro
|Round 6
|A Small Plot of Land
|Landscapes and Cityscapes
|Round 7
|Big Brother
|Street Photography
|Round 8
|Blackout
|Black &White
Read our interview with the APOY 2016 winner Penny Halsall
