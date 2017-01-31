Amateur Photographer Digital Version 4 February 2017

In the Amateur Photographer digital version 4 February 2017 Michael Topham takes a first look at Fujifilm X-T20, while Andy Westlake gets hands-on with Fujifilm X100F

  • Michael Topham takes a first look at Fujifilm X-T20, while Andy Westlake gets hands-on with Fujifilm X100F
  • Noise is the downside of ever greater low-light sensitivity, says Tim Daly, so it’s essential to know how to minimise its effects
  • Digital ISO vs film ISO – Andy Westlake explains what the ISO setting on your camera really does
  • Working with ISO and noise – Geoff Harris looks at the issues of noise at high ISO sensitivities, while two photographers explain how they deal with such conditions
  • James Abbott tests five noise-reduction software packages, from free software to dedicated programs
  • Steve Davey sees how the mighty Nikon D5 copes with low light and more on two demanding trips
  • Buying guide – Our new monthly camera and lens buying guide, where we list the key specs of interchangeable-lens cameras and lenses currently on the market
  • Martin Evening tackles your photo-editing and post-processing problems
  • Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
  • Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
  • Roger Hicks considers… Le Louvre, Paris, January 2013, by Nicolas Jouhet

COVER PICTURE: © Edmond Terakopian

