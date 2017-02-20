Amateur Photographer Digital Version 25 February 2017

In Amateur Photographer Digital Version 25 February 2017 Michael Topham and Andy Westlake take a first look at the Canon EOS 800D and Canon EOS 77D

See what’s in Amateur Photographer Digital Version 25 February 2017

Amateur Photographer Digital Version 25 February 2017

Amateur Photographer 25 February 2017

  • Canon EOS 800D and Canon EOS 77D – Michael Topham and Andy Westlake take a first look at the new additions in the EOS range
  • High-key lighting expert Mandy Disher guides us through her technique for superb floral images
  • A choice selection of images from the Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2016 competition
  • PA’s chief political photographer was there to capture President Trump meeting Theresa May
  • An enduring image of Louise Brooks by Eugene Robert Richie is recreated by the AP team
  • Steve Fairclough looks at the best audio for video
  • Jan Enkelmann has captured the goings on at Speakers’ Corner, leading to a fascinating cultural study of London life
  • Lewesdon Hill, Dorset, through the eyes of top landscape photographer Jeremy Walker
  • AP Awards 2017 – The moment has finally arrived! We round up the top prizewinners from ‘the BAFTAs of the photography world’ – the 40th Amateur Photographer Awards
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
  • Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
  • Roger Hicks considers…  ‘Ratcatcher’, 2010, by Michael Tummings

COVER PICTURES:  © Andrew Sydenham, Tom Way, Mandy Disher

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday

Amateur PhotographerDigital Version 25 February 2017