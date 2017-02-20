In Amateur Photographer Digital Version 25 February 2017 Michael Topham and Andy Westlake take a first look at the Canon EOS 800D and Canon EOS 77D
- Canon EOS 800D and Canon EOS 77D – Michael Topham and Andy Westlake take a first look at the new additions in the EOS range
- High-key lighting expert Mandy Disher guides us through her technique for superb floral images
- A choice selection of images from the Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2016 competition
- PA’s chief political photographer was there to capture President Trump meeting Theresa May
- An enduring image of Louise Brooks by Eugene Robert Richie is recreated by the AP team
- Steve Fairclough looks at the best audio for video
- Jan Enkelmann has captured the goings on at Speakers’ Corner, leading to a fascinating cultural study of London life
- Lewesdon Hill, Dorset, through the eyes of top landscape photographer Jeremy Walker
- AP Awards 2017 – The moment has finally arrived! We round up the top prizewinners from ‘the BAFTAs of the photography world’ – the 40th Amateur Photographer Awards
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Ratcatcher’, 2010, by Michael Tummings
COVER PICTURES: © Andrew Sydenham, Tom Way, Mandy Disher
