In Amateur Photographer Digital Version 18 March 2017 Matt Golowczynski tests the Nikon D5500
See what’s in Amateur Photographer Digital Version 18 March 2017
- Michael Topham reports back from his trip to the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan
- How to get the best from your accessories for better landscape images. Tracy Calder and Geoff Harris lead you through the current crop of kit
- Steve Fairclough catches up with Ed Caraeff – a man who photographed many of the big music stars of the day including Jimi Hendrix
- In-camera techniques are worth perfecting to ensure your JPEGs offer up great results every time. Gordon Laing shows you how
- Andy Westlake puts a mount adapter for autofocusing manual lenses to the test – Techart PRO
- Nikon D5500 on tour – A trip to south-east Asia gave Matt Golowczynski the opportunity to test this model from the D5000 series
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Fuller Building, New York’, c. 1979, by Reinhart Wolf
