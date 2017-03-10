Amateur Photographer Digital Version 18 March 2017

  • Michael Topham reports back from his trip to the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan
  • How to get the best from your accessories for better landscape images. Tracy Calder and Geoff Harris lead you through the current crop of kit
  • Steve Fairclough catches up with Ed Caraeff – a man who photographed many of the big music stars of the day including Jimi Hendrix
  • In-camera techniques are worth perfecting to ensure your JPEGs offer up great results every time. Gordon Laing shows you how
  • Andy Westlake puts a mount adapter for autofocusing manual lenses to the test – Techart PRO
  • Nikon D5500 on tour – A trip to south-east Asia gave Matt Golowczynski the opportunity to test this model from the D5000 series
  • Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
  • Roger Hicks considers… ‘Fuller Building, New York’, c. 1979, by Reinhart Wolf

