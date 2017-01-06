In Amateur Photographer Digital Version 14 January 2017 Andy Westlake takes a first look at the new Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5
See what’s in the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 14 January 2017
- Andy Westlake takes a first look at the new Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5
- 10 commandments of food photography – Take food-related shots you’ll savour for a lifetime
- How photography led ex-convict Donato Di Camillo down a new path
- Harry Borden discusses an improvised shoot with actress Rosamund Pike
- Photographing wildlife at this time of year might be a challenge, but the results can be spectacular, as John and Tracy Langley prove
- What do some of the top photographers with the Magnum Photos agency carry in their camera bags? Find out here…
- HandeVision Ibelux 40mm f/0.85 – It may hold the prize for being the world’s fastest lens, but does it have more cons than pros?
- There’s little point in heading out to shoot in cold weather if you’re not dressed for the event
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Reader Portfolio
Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Girl looking through restaurant window’, 2002, by Paula Bronstein
COVER PICTURES: © Tracy and John Langley, Mark Benham
Get the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 14 January 2017 on sale Tuesday
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday