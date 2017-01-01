Amateur Filmmaker of the Year: Round 3, ‘People’ is now open!

The third round of our AFOY 2017 competition is now open, with the theme of 'People'

We’re proud to announce that our sister-site The Video Mode’s Amateur Filmmaker Of the Year (AFOY) competition, in association with Canon, is now open for its third and final round!

AFOY challenges you to produce creative filmmaking, and gives you the opportunity to win some fantastic Canon equipment prizes, worth more than £13,000 in total. The competition is split into three rounds, each with its own theme: Travel, Environment and People. To enter, you must submit a video no more than five minutes in length, of HD quality, with any camera – the content and editing are up to you – so long as it fits the round’s theme (see below).

To view the top videos, as well as the scores and the current leaderboard for the overall competition, just click here. The winner will be the entrant with most points after three rounds, who will win the overall prize and the title of Amateur Filmmaker of the Year 2017.

Round Three (People) runs until 28 February 2017 – when entering make sure you fulfil the brief.

Round Three: People

What does the theme ‘People’ conjure up for you? It might be close family and friends or the story of people you have met when travelling. You may want to tell the story of a group of people, such as sports fans or charity workers, or simply show how people interact with each other. Try thinking creatively and plan what you think will have the most impact in a video – the choice is yours! We look forward to receiving and watching your entries! To give you some inspiration just watch the video at the top of this page which showcases some of the winning entries from AFOY 2016.

Click here to enter the Amateur Filmmaker of the Year Competition Round 3 – People