Advertorial: Celebrate Summer at the Park Cameras Imaging Festival 2017

Park Cameras, one of the UK’s leading independent photographic retailers has announced their headline event of the year with the Imaging Festival 2017!

Park Cameras are laying on a whole range of free photo seminars for customers to attend on a wide range of topics from some of the largest photographic brands including Canon, Sony, and Olympus, and from top experts such as Will Stedman, Wayne Johns, David Clapp, Jacob James and Keith Bernstein.

As well as this, Park Cameras are delighted to have Gadget Show presenter Jon Bentley at the Burgess Hill store talking cameras and photographer with Amateur Photographer magazine Group Editor Nigel Atherton!

If the wide range of seminars weren’t reason enough to attend the day, the Imaging Festival also features some fantastic deals that will be available in store for one day only! In the past, customers have queued up from 7:30am just to ensure they don’t miss out!

The Imaging Festival will be held on Saturday 17th June at their Burgess Hill store in West Sussex, and Saturday 24th June at their Central London store, located just off Oxford Street.

Learn from the experts and bag an incredible deal!

This year will be the 8th Imaging Festival that Park Cameras have held in the summer months, and it has turned into a regular fixture on the photographic calendar that photo enthusiasts from all over the country look forward to attending. Park Cameras have two of the largest photographic stores in the country with dedicated areas to allow customers to try out the latest products available on the market. At the Imaging Festival, their own expert staff will be joined by technical experts directly from the brands, and will be on-hand to answer any question you might have – no matter how obscure it might be! You’ll find experts not only from top photo brands including Canon, Nikon, GoPro, Olympus, Fujifilm, Sigma, Sony, Tamron and Panasonic, but also from accessory brands including Manfrotto, Lowepro, Epson, Vanguard and many more!

In addition to this, there will be an incredible range of ‘door-busting’ offers to take advantage of, some of which will be just too good to advertise! For those attending on the day, there will also be the opportunity to get the sensor cleaned on your Canon DSLR for free. For customers wishing to take advantage of the sensor clean opportunity, pre-registration is essential. You can book your slot by visiting www.parkcameras.com/imaging-festival and choosing the FREE sensor clean option.

Whilst fantastic weather can’t be promised, this June Park Cameras will have a whole range of activities and special events that photo enthusiasts can get involved in, with this year’s event looking to be the biggest and best yet. Activities include:

FREE seminars from Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Sony, Wacom and more

Coffee, Cakes and Cameras with Nikon (London store only)

FREE photo walk around London (London store only)

Save hundreds of pounds across top photographic brands such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony to name just a few

Spot prizes, free prize draws and other opportunities to win photographic prizes

A fantastic range of promotional offers and cashbacks, including unbeatable door busting deals

FREE Canon sensor cleans at both stores with charitable donations going to a local charity

The chance to meet and talk with representatives from major imaging brands

The opportunity to touch and try the very latest in imaging technology

… and much, much more!!

Get creative with your camera by entering our photography competition

In addition to the Imaging Festival, throughout 2017 Park Cameras are running a photo competition each month where entrants have the chance to win some fantastic prizes. For June, customers entering could win a Canon EOS 80D + 18-135mm IS USM kit worth £1,349.00, as well as have their winning photo featured in the 2018 charity calendar that Park Cameras will be producing.

To enter, simply submit one of your favourite photos, that depict the month of June. Full details and ways to enter can be found at www.parkcameras.com/calendar-competition-2017.

With all this in mind, a visit to Park Cameras on the 17th June (Burgess Hill) or 24th June (London) will not only be worth it, you’ll pick up some great tips and tricks to improve your photography and it will save you money on a range of your favourite photographic kit, too!

To keep updated with everything that will be taking place at both Imaging Festivals this June and to book your free seminar place, simply visit www.parkcameras.com/imaging-festival. This is a date that anyone with an interest of photography, from a beginner to professional surely cannot miss!