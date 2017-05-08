Advertorial: Castle Cameras’ Spring Shoot

Castle Cameras' annual photography show, the Spring Shoot, is nearly upon us. Last year’s event was a huge success with all the top brands attending, special offers on the day and birds of prey flying outside

This year’s Spring Shoot is set to live up to last year’s event and more. We have some amazing professional photographers lined up to be our guest speakers in our seminar room.

First up we have Danny Green for Canon. Danny has won numerous awards for his wildlife photography, including as part of Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in 2009.

His first book The Long Journey North is a visual exploration of the Arctic and Subarctic regions of Northern Europe. It’s a project that has taken him over eight years to complete, and is a collection of images showing some of the most beautiful and iconic species that can be found in this varied and pristine wilderness.

We also have Keith Bernstein from Sony, who is most famous for taking the stills on many of Clint Eastwood’s films. Think of the shots from American Sniper, Sully and also Eye in the Sky and you will know Keith Bernstein’s work. Keith knew he wanted to be a photographer from the age of 12 and he has had a long and successful career doing just that.

As well as our guest speakers, we will have all of your favourite brands, showing you their latest products. Representatives from the suppliers will be on hand to answer all your questions and let you get hands-on with the equipment.

Brands confirmed so far include Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Fuji, Sigma, Tamron, Swarovski, DJI, Sirui, Tamrac, to name just a few.

We also welcome South Wilts Falconry again with their beautiful birds of prey. The birds will be flying on the day and you will have the opportunity to photograph them in flight.

With all this, plus many special offers on the day, make sure you join us at The Spring Shoot, on 16th May at the Hamworthy Club, Magna Road, Wimborne, BH21 3AP between 10am-4pm.

To see the latest updates check our events page at www.castlecameras.co.uk/events or follow @castlecameras on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.