Digital Version Amateur Photographer 7 January 2017

- Stumped by seemingly common photographic problems? James Abbott demonstrates how to overcome them
- Marco Gargiulo discusses how a hunt for seahorses resulted in an exceptional underwater image
- Alex Noriega, 2016 US Landscape Photographer of the Year, offers some thoughts on his work and reveals how he found his photographic ‘voice’
- Custom menu secrets: Nikon – Matt Golowczynski looks at getting your exposures spot on, speeding up AF, and boosting battery life on a Nikon DSLR
- Martin Evening sorts out your photo-editing and post-processing problems
- Canon EOS M5 – It’s been a long time coming, but Canon’s first serious mirrorless camera is finally here. But how does it measure up against the competition?
- Sigma 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM Art – Sigma’s latest wideangle zoom promises zero distortion. We put it through its paces to find out whether the claims stand up to scrutiny
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘A Graveyard and Steel Mill in Bethlehem,’ 1935, by Walker Evans
