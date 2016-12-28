Digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016 - Panasonic's Lumix DMC-FZ2000 has a fresh optic and an even stronger focus on video than its predecessor. Matt Golowczynski puts it to the test

See what’s in the Digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016 What to shoot in 2017 – Whether you love wildlife, portraiture, pancakes or plants, Tracy Calder and a line-up of top professional photographers reveal what to shoot next year, when and how

Foxes always make great subjects, but in winter you have the chance to capture them in frost and snow, as Oscar Dewhurst reveals

Picture editors and photographers of major agencies, publications and organisations choose their stand-out images from the past 12 months

Edmond Terakopian reveals what Leica’s legendary light-gathering f/0.95 Noctilux lens has done for his photography

Film director Roger Spottiswoode talks about how Sony Alpha cameras helped him to reveal the relationship between one man and his cat

Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

A week in photography

Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website

Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Roger Hicks considers… 'Rosetta Landing Site', 2016, by the European Space Agency