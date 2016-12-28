Digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016 - Panasonic's Lumix DMC-FZ2000 has a fresh optic and an even stronger focus on video than its predecessor. Matt Golowczynski puts it to the test
See what’s in the Digital version Amateur Photographer 31 December 2016
- What to shoot in 2017 – Whether you love wildlife, portraiture, pancakes or plants, Tracy Calder and a line-up of top professional photographers reveal what to shoot next year, when and how
- Foxes always make great subjects, but in winter you have the chance to capture them in frost and snow, as Oscar Dewhurst reveals
- Picture editors and photographers of major agencies, publications and organisations choose their stand-out images from the past 12 months
- Edmond Terakopian reveals what Leica’s legendary light-gathering f/0.95 Noctilux lens has done for his photography
- Film director Roger Spottiswoode talks about how Sony Alpha cameras helped him to reveal the relationship between one man and his cat
- Panasonic’s Lumix DMC-FZ2000 has a fresh optic and an even stronger focus on video than its predecessor. Matt Golowczynski puts it to the test
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘Rosetta Landing Site’, 2016, by the European Space Agency
COVER PICTURES: © Ross Hoddinott, Swanage Railway, Drew Gibson, Cory Silken, Ross Hoddinott, English Heritage
Get the Amateur Photographer Digital Version 31 December 2016 on sale Thursday
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer
Get a digital version of this issue from Thursday