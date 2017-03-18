25% off Fujifilm rentals at hireacamera.com

Today Hireacamera.com have announced they will be applying a 25% discount on all Fujifilm camera and lens hires

This new exclusive offer is the result of a new partnership between Hireacamera.com and Fujifilm and is part of a drive to get Fujifilm’s multi-award winning X-Series cameras and XF lenses into the hands of more photographers. The offer also includes Fujifilm’s new medium format camera, the highly anticipated GFX 50S, and the new GF lens series.

Andreas Georghiades, Fujifilm UK’s Marketing Manager said ‘The real joy of Fujifilm cameras is the combination of traditional styling with cutting edge technology. They are designed with the photographer in mind to make you fall in love with taking pictures and we want to get our cameras and lenses into more people’s hands. Our partnership with Hireacamera will give more people the opportunity to use Fujifilm cameras and lenses for short, medium or long-term hires at a fraction of the price, and might just be the incentive they need to see for themselves what the fuss is all about. Whether you want to test some of our latest cameras, or need a backup to your existing kit for a shoot, Hireacamera offers the perfect solution.’

Guy Thatcher, Managing Director at Hireacamera was equally delighted, he commented, ‘The growing levels of excitement about Fujifilm’s cameras grew consistently throughout 2016 and the surge of interest we received when the GFX release dates were announced, earlier this year, was unprecedented. To that end, we’ve worked collaboratively with Fujifilm to deliver this very attractive offering to everyone who is interested in Fujifilm cameras.’

Hireacamera.com stock the widest range of Fujifilm X-Series cameras, including the award-winning X-T2 and X-Pro2 and the entire XF lens family, as well as the new medium format GF lens range. And when new lenses are released, Hireacamera.com will be one of the first places you can get your hands on them.