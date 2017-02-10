In the digital version Amateur Photographer 18 February 2017 we announce the winners of the Lonely Planet Traveller photography competition
- Rob Cherry reveals how finding your lens’s sweet spot helps minimise distortion in your images
- The winners of the Lonely Planet Traveller photography competition
- We invite you to step inside Carl Warner’s edible wonderland – it’s a veritable feast for the eyes
- Wildlife photographers are increasingly turning to mono to lift their images above the ordinary. David Tipling takes a look
- Harry Borden describes the moment inspiration hit during a shoot with the sartorially elegant actor Bill Nighy
- Jeremy Walker explores the ever-changing icebergs of Jökulsárlón
- Sony Alpha 6500 – The flagship APS-C mirrorless model from Sony is up against some stiff competition. Does it make the grade?
- Perspective-correction lenses don’t have to cost a fortune. We round up some of the best budget options available today
- Martin Evening tackles your photo-editing and post-processing problems
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘US Air Force crew preparing F-4 Phantom II, Phan Rang’, 1966, by Larry Burrows
COVER PICTURE: © Kev Pearson
