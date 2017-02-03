In the digital version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017 Andy Westlake turns his expert eye on the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15
See what’s in the Digital Version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017
Get the Digital Version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017 on sale Tuesday
- We asked eight top photographers for their advice on sharpness, resulting in 40 power tips
- Lee Acaster has been named International Garden Photographer of the Year. Oliver Atwell talked to him about his success
- A superb selection of entries from the 2016 IGPOTY competition
- Customisation secrets: Fujifilm- Matt Golowczynski shares his settings and features tips to make sure your camera is set up to suit the way you shoot
- Hollie Latham Hucker talks to renowned photographer Joel Meyerowitz about his incredible career
- The cormorant is under the wildlife spotlight, while Oscar Dewhurst offers his shooting advice
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 – Andy Westlake turns his expert eye on Panasonic’s new fast and powerful compact camera
- Michael Topham puts the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sport lens through its wildlife paces
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- A week in photography
- Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘New York Foundling Hospital’, 1943, by Nina Leen
COVER PICTURE: © Paul Morgan
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday