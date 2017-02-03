Digital Version Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017

Amateur Photographer 11 February 2017

  • We asked eight top photographers for their advice on sharpness, resulting in 40 power tips
  • Lee Acaster has been named International Garden Photographer of the Year. Oliver Atwell talked to him about his success
  • A superb selection of entries from the 2016 IGPOTY competition
  • Customisation secrets: Fujifilm- Matt Golowczynski shares his settings and features tips to make sure your camera is set up to suit the way you shoot
  • Hollie Latham Hucker talks to renowned photographer Joel Meyerowitz about his incredible career
  • The cormorant is under the wildlife spotlight, while Oscar Dewhurst offers his shooting advice
  • Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 – Andy Westlake turns his expert eye on Panasonic’s new fast and powerful compact camera
  • Michael Topham puts the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sport lens through its wildlife paces
  • Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
  • A week in photography
  • Your letters and what’s trending on the AP website
  • Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
  • Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
  • Roger Hicks considers…  ‘New York Foundling Hospital’, 1943, by Nina Leen

COVER PICTURE:  © Paul Morgan

