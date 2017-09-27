Getty Images bans Photoshopping of models’ bodies

The leading photography agency has changed its regulations for contributors

Getty Images has announced new photo submission regulations to stop images of photoshopped bodies.

An email sent to contributors, which was obtained by DP Review, tells contributors that as of October 1, creative content ‘depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched’ must not be submitted.

This move comes after a new French law, which will come into effect on the same date, states that digitally manipulated images must be marked as such. If this new law is broken in France, people could face a €37,500 fine.

However, Getty Images’ updated policy states that this new requirement only applies to changes to models’ bodies rather than any other features, including hair colour, nose shape and the retouching of skin blemishes.

You can read the full text of the email below.

Important Information on Retouched Images

Effective October 1, 2017 a new French law obliges clients who use commercial images in France to disclose whether the body shape of a model has been retouched to make them look thinner or larger.

As a result, also effective October 1st, we have amended our Creative Stills Submission Requirements to require that you do not submit to us any creative content depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched to make them look thinner or larger.

Please note that other changes made to models like a change of hair color, nose shape, retouching of skin or blemishes, etc., are outside the scope of this new law, and are therefore still acceptable.

Effective 1st October 2017, any content submitted where this type of retouching has been carried out will be a breach of our Submission Requirements and your Agreement with us.

In a world where photoshopping of bodies is rampant, this change to guidelines is sure to have an impact.

So, what do you think? Let us know in the poll below.