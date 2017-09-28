How to make your food photography marketable

Online digital publisher Production Paradise runs down some of the most marketable food images

Selling your food photography can be harder than getting the lighting and composition right.

The CEO of digital publishing company Production Paradise, Andreas von Estorff, recently sat down and choose the most marketable images from this year’s Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year.

Take a look at what he chose below to get some inspiration about what makes food photography marketable.

When photographing food, adding background colours is a great way to get way to make monochromatic food that bit more eye-catching.

Capturing ready-to-eat food is an essential skill when looking to sell photography. Thinking about the arrangement of ingredients in your shot can help make people more likely to buy what you’re selling.

It’s important to remember the power of choosing your subject when marketing your food photography. This photograph by Howard Shooter helps capture the joy of cooking by focusing on the woman cooking it.

These photos are taken from the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2017, which celebrates the best food photography and film around the world.

The 2018 competition is now open for entries on the website for both amateur and professional photographers here.

Check out some of the other photos selected for their marketability below.