CameraWorld opens new shop in Stevenage

The new and second-hand camera retailer opens its third shop

CameraWorld has expanded its two existing shops with a new branch in Stevenage this month.

The shop is situated in the Old Town High Street, Stevenage as an extension to its retailers in London and Chelmsford.

You can pick up the majority of the biggest manufacturers in the store, which stocks Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus and Panasonic, among others.

The retailer also specialises in part exchanges so, alongside new stock, it sells a great deal of second-hand equipment as well.

Photography enthusiasts can park for free outside the new shop, which is now open for business.