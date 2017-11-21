Find the very best Sony camera deals and sales on Black Friday 2017 so you don’t pay any more than you have to

As annual shopping extravaganza Black Friday 2017 approaches, AP will be bringing you all the best UK Sony camera deals.

Here we look at the best deals you can get your hands on if you’re looking to add a new camera to your kit.

For our general Black Friday deals and the best camera and camera accessory deals throughout the period, check out our dedicated page.

Some retailers like Currys, Argos, eBay, Amazon and Park Cameras have already started unveiling their Black Friday sales, check out some of the deals below.

Best Sony camera deals

SONY a6000 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens & Accessories – Black – Save £80

Price: £629.00 £549.00

In this Black Friday deal from Currys, the retailer is offering the SONY a6000 Mirrorless Camera in a bundle with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and accessories.

Our verdict on the SONY a6000 Mirrorless Camera back in 2014 was glowing with the speed and quality of the model hailed. Some major features of the mirrorless camera include a 24.3-million-pixel Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor alongside an ISO range of 100-12,800 (expandable to ISO 25,600)

Sony Cybershot HX80 18MP 30x Zoom Camera – Black – save £50

Price: £249.99 £199.00

If you’re looking for a new compact camera, Argos has also revealed their Black Friday deals early, with this £50 save on the Sony Cybershot HX80.

The compact camera has a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 30x zoom lens, 18MP and an electric view finder.

Sony RX100 III Digital Compact Camera – Save £295

Price: £799.00 £504.00

Park Cameras are doing some special Black Friday cashback offers on Sony cameras, with this RX100 III reduced to £579.00 with another £75.00 cashback offered when using a voucher code.

The enthusiast camera offers a 20.1MP 1.0″ back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor alongside an ISO range of 125-25600.

