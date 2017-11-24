Black Friday 2017: Best Panasonic camera deals

Some great bargains to be had on Panasonic cameras right now

The annual shopping extravaganza Black Friday 2017 has hit and AP is bringing you all the best UK Panasonic camera deals.

Here we look at the best deals you can get your hands on if you’re looking to add a new camera to your kit.

Best Panasonic camera deals

Panasonic LX100 Black Compact Digital Camera – save £250.99

Price: £699.99 £449.00 Park Cameras have combined a discount with cashback to bring the LX100 down to £449.00 The LX100 combines a Micro 4/3 sensor with a 24mm Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens and manual operation. BUY NOW – Panasonic LX100 Black Compact Digital Camera – save £250.99

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Camera with 12-60 mm f/2.8 Lens – Black – save £100

Price: £2,199.00 £2,099.00

Currys has announced some Panasonic deals this Black Friday with this specialist mirrorless Lumix DC-GH5 reduced by £100 if you enter discount code CAMERA100.

The 20.3 megapixel camera has a Four Thirds / 17.3 x 13 mm Live MOS sensor, a standard ISO range: 200 – 25600 and built-in WiFi.

BUY NOW – Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Mirrorless Camera with 12-60 mm f/2.8 Lens – Black – save £100

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ70 Camera in Silver – save £30

Price: £249.00 £219.00

Jessops have reduced the Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ70 by £30 using the voucher code PANADISCOUNT.

The compact digital camera features a 12.1MP sensor with an an ISO range of 100-6400.

BUY NOW – Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ70 Camera in Silver – save £30

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000 Digital Camera – save £100

Price: £999.00 £899.00

Jessops are offering a deal on the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000 where you pay £999.00 but can claim £100 cashback using the voucher code PANADISCOUNT.

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000 is a hybrid bridge camera, complete with a 1.0 inch MOS sensor, 20x optical zoom lens and 4K video recording.

BUY NOW – Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000 Digital Camera – save £100

Keep checking back to Amateur Photographer as we update you on all the latest Black Friday deals