Black Friday 2017: Best Fujifilm camera deals

Grab yourself some money off with the latest offers available for Fuji cameras.

As the annual shopping extravaganza Black Friday 2017 approaches, AP will be bringing you all the best UK Fujifilm camera deals.

Fuji is a brand which is well-loved by photographers. Its cameras are oozing with retro style, with the substance of a high-performing sensor.

Some retailers like Currys, Argos, eBay, Amazon and Park Cameras have already started unveiling their Black Friday sales, check out some of the deals below.

Best Fujifilm camera deals Instax Mini 9 Camera with 10 Shots – Ice Blue – save £14 Price: £73.99 £59.99 Amazon has currently reduced the price of the Instax Mini 9 Camera in its Black Friday sales from £73.99 to £59.99. The instant camera is available in five colours and comes with ten shots. BUY NOW – Instax Mini 9 Camera with 10 Shots – Ice Blue – save £14

Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Camera – Body Only – save £315

Price: £1,619.00 £1,304.00

Park Cameras are offering a number of cashback offers on Fujifilm, with this body only X-T2 on offer for £1,304.00 down from £1,619.00.

The flagship model of the X-series boasts a 24.3MP sensor with no low-pass filter and 4K video recording.

BUY NOW – Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Camera – Body Only – save £315

Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body Only – Save £140

Price: £849.00 £709.00

This X-T20 is on offer from Fujifilm with a double cashback offer taking it down from £849.00 to £709.00.

The powerful mirrorless camera sits in the X-Series lineup with its a 24.3MP sensor, 4K video and a tilting LCD touchscreen.

BUY NOW – Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body Only – Save £140

Keep checking back to Amateur Photographer as we update you on all the latest Black Friday camera deals