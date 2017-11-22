Black Friday 2017: Best camera lens deals

Find the very best camera lens deals and sales in Black Friday 2017 so you don’t pay any more than you have to
As annual shopping extravaganza Black Friday 2017 approaches, AP will be bring you all the best UK camera lens deals.
Here we look at the best camera lens deals you can get your hands on if you’re looking to add a new camera to your kit or it’s time for an upgrade.
For our general Black Friday deals and the best camera and camera accessory deals throughout the day, check out our dedicated page.
Best Canon camera lens deals
Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens – save £430
Price:
£2,329.99 £1,899.00
Park Cameras are offering plenty of deals for those of you in the market for a new Canon lens with zoom and macro lenses available.
This massive discount on the Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM could help you get your hands on the expensive lens. The fast-aperture telephoto zoom is a good choice for professional sport, wildlife and wedding photographer’s kit.
BUY NOW – Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens – save £430
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens – save £265
Price:
£959.99 £694.00
Fans of close-up photography will be happy to see this macro lens reduced massively.
Park Cameras is offering the lens with £105 of cashback included to take it down to £694. The retailer is also offering some extra discounts at the checkout, which could save you even more.
BUY NOW – Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens – save £265
Other Park Camera Canon lens offers
Check out the other lens offers on offer on the website. Here’s a pick of our favourites.
BUY NOW – Canon EF 24-105mm f4L IS II USM Lens – save £65
BUY NOW – Canon EF 14mm f2.8L II USM Wide Angle Lens – save £270
Canon EF 100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens for Camera – Black/White – Save £210
Price:
£1,999.99 £1,789.00
Amazon have a whole list of Canon lenses up for sale in their Black Friday discounts.
This versatile zoom Canon EF 100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens is a good spot for sport and wildlife photography.
BUY NOW – Canon EF 100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens for Camera – Black/White – Save £210
Best ZEISS camera lens deals
Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 APO-Distagon ZE Lens – Canon fit – Save £390
Price:
£3,899.99 £3,509.00
This wide-angle lens is another of the many discounted at Park Cameras. It comes with a 1.4 maximum aperture and wide 28mm angle.
The retailer is also offering a free ZEISS cleaning kit alongside the lens.
BUY NOW – Zeiss Otus 28mm f/1.4 APO-Distagon ZE Lens – Canon fit – Save £390