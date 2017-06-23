Young photographer lost in Grenfell fire

Amongst the many victims of the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy was Khadija Saye, an up-and-coming photographer whose work is exhibited at this year’s Venice Biennale. Saye, 24, a specialist in the wet collodian tintype process, lived with her mother on the 20th floor of the doomed tower block but was unable to escape in time.

Much of Saye’s work has focused on her Gambian heritage. Her project Dwelling explored “the migration of traditional Gambian spiritual practices and the deep-rooted urge to find solace within a higher power.” One of her photographs is now on display in the Tate Britain in memory of those that lost their lives in the tragedy, and a memorial fund is being set up in her name.

AP’s deepest sympathies go to Khadija Saye’s family and friends.