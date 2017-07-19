Watch: Ella Rose Howlett on winning Amateur Filmmaker of the Year 2017

We chat to Ella Rose Howlett, Amateur Filmmaker of the Year 2017, about winning the contest and what it means to her

Although she’s only 21-years-old, student filmmaker Ella Rose Howlett already has over six years of experience under her belt and last month was named The Video Mode/Canon Amateur Filmmaker of the Year (AFOY) 2017.

The head judge of AFOY 2017, commercial filmmaker and Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie explained, ‘Ella’s work really stood out to me. She has a clear style, a consistent approach and structured narrative.’

The top overall prize in the AFOY 2017 contest was a Canon EOS C100 Mark II digital cinema camera with a Canon EF-25-105mm zoom lens (worth over £4,600). Ella reveals, ‘I’m going to make one of my major short films next year – it’s been a couple of years since I’ve been able to make something that big. I think the C100 Mark II is going to make it look so pretty – I won’t have to worry about getting a camera for that film!’

Check out our interview with her above.