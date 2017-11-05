Eight top press photos of the week

Our top press photos feature the events and anniversaries of the week

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Our selection this week features the very best of landscape and portrait photography with beautiful autumn scenes and a powerful image of Pope Francis.

This image of Pope Francis was taken at the American military cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. The Pope was underlining the price of war this week, visiting an American military cemetery and the site of a Nazi massacre in Rome.

Making the list of our top press photos is this image of people catching fish on the fog-enveloped Tianquan Lake in Xuyi County, east of China’s Jiangsu Province.

This stunning landscape shows Edinburgh Castle surrounded by autumn colours in the trees in Princes Street Gardens.

A colder weather front hit the UK this week as it started getting darker earlier on. This image shows mammatus clouds over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

Museum curator Emalee Beddoes-Davis walks through the gallery at the Worcester City Art Gallery. The museum’s exhibition Warhol to Walker: American prints from pop art opened this week.

This colourful shot shows the scenery of Zishan park constructed on the site of an abandoned mine in Handan City, in north China’s Hebei Province.

Finally, this dreamy shot shows the autumn colours in much of the UK at this time of year. This photo of autumn trees reflected in water was taken in Derwentwater at Keswick in Cumbria.