Top press photos of the week: A royal engagement and first snowfall

Our collection of top press photography this week features the news of the week, with a royal engagement and weather turning colder

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers.

This week marked the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, early snowfall in parts of the UK and more Christmas celebrations being unveiled.

Check out our gallery below of the most striking photos to have been captured this week around the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement.

Sheep at sunrise in a snow-covered field near Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, as the cold and wintry weather looks set to continue into next week.

Two people admire the illuminations during the launch of the Enchanted Christmas attraction at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

People trek from St Michael’s Tower after watching the sun rise over Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, as forecasters issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning for the length of the western side of Britain on November 26.

Edinburgh Castle was illuminated blue to mark St Andrew’s Day on November 30.

This image from Bali, Indonesia shows the view of Mount Agung in the afternoon of November 30 at Karang Asem. People on the island have been preparing for disaster as Mount Agung showed signs of erupting this week.

Members of the public view Jason Bruges Studio’s kinetic installation, titled ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’, which has gone on display in Hull. The artwork featuring robotics, light and sound is the last major art commission for Hull UK City of Culture 2017.

A person cycles on the streets of Paris, France on November 30 as the region experiences its first snowfall of the season.