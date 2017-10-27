Top press photos of the week: Colourful images from around the world

Our top press photos this week feature the events and anniversaries of the week

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Our selection this week takes a spooky turn as Halloween creeps closer with a Day of the Dead costume and some eerie lighting.

Taken in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the first of our top press photos shows a woman dressed up as ‘Catrina’, a Mexican character also known as ‘The Elegant Death.’ She is one of the most popular figures of the Day of the Dead party in Mexico. The woman was walking around at Ladeira Porto Geral on October 24, 2017.

Penguins swim around a diver as he cleans algae from inside the tank at Living Coasts Zoo & Aquarium in Torquay, Devon.

Cyclists during the warm up before the start of the evening’s racing during day one of this week’s Six Day Event at Lee Valley Velopark, London.

This stunning landscape photograph shows the autumn colours reflected on Buttermere Lake in the Lake District, Cumbria.

The orange sunrise was captured on the North Sea coast at Newbiggin Bay in Northumberland as it placed the Couple sculpture by Sean Henry in silhouette.

Storm Brian hit the UK earlier this week with winds of up to 70mph hitting coastal areas. This photo captures the waves crashing into the seafront in Porthleven, Cornwall.

This eerie image of a flock of sheep was taken during sunset near the small village of Moron de Almazan, north of Spain.

This seemingly timeless image of a steam engine train was taken as it crossed over the Victoria Bridge on the Severn Valley Railway in Arley, Bewdley.