Top press photos of the week: Best of autumn

Our top press photos this week feature the autumn weather around the world

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Autumn is fantastic time for photography. The colours, textures and browning leaves of the season have produced some captivating images.

To celebrate this we’ve rounded up the top autumnal images from the week.

This top press photo was taken in Trebon in the Czech Republic. It shows the fishermen of Trebon fishing out of the Rozmberk pond.

Mischievous Macaque monkeys play havoc with Autumn leaves at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling in Scotland. Groundsman Callum Hunter (not pictured) rakes up fallen leaves into bags ahead of the park closing for the season at the end of the month.

This stunning top press photo was taken in Nanhu Park in Tangshan City in north China’s Hebei Province. It shows the autumn scenery of the area in all its colours.

This photo provided by the office of Mount Seorak, South Korea on October 13, 2017, shows ridges of the scenic peak on the east coast turning colourful amid chilly weather.

The UK is full of wonderful places to photograph and one of the most popular is the Lake District. This autumn photo is of Derwentwater in the Lake District National Park in Allerdale, Cumbria.

The creepers that latch onto many of Cambridge’s colleges have started to change to their autumnal colours. Here, a tourist takes a photo of the Virginia creeper on the side of St John’s College.

You might have started to notice pumpkins appearing in your favourite supermarkets ahead of Halloween this month. Here, Tom Hoggard harvests pumpkins at Howe Bridge Farm in Yorkshire.

This contrasting image shows tourists enjoying the view of red leaves at a scenic area in Fushun, northeast China’s Liaoning Province on October 8, 2017.

Make sure you check back each week on Amateur Photographer to see our top press photos.