Top Press Photography Images of the Week

Our top press photos this week come from across the nation as we officially welcome the start of the British summer.

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. Temperatures have soared this past week, breaking and setting new records. During this week’s heat wave we had the hottest summer solstice on record with temperatures rising above 31 degrees in parts of the country, while it still rained in other parts (of course). So how did the great British fair in the opening week of summer?

Keep warm and carry on. Ministry of Defence handout photo of 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards provided a Guard of Honour of 96 Rank and File, with The State Colour during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, London.

Participants took part in a Tough Mudder event race at Drumlanrig Castle, Thornhill in Scotland. This genius decided to tackle the notorious endurance course while dressed as a very familiar looking wizard.

An aerial view of rows of tents in the Worthy View area during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Train enthusiasts on board the first Elizabeth Line train as it enters service travelling from Liverpool Street station in London to Shenfield in Essex. Great to see a good spread of cameras!

The Queen and the Prince of Wales, dressed down in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. This year was the first year since 1978 that the Queen opened parliament sans royal crown. According to reports the Queen felt that given the gravity of tragic events that had taken place in a the past couple of weeks, it would be inappropriate to attend in full regalia.

Laura Hunter, from Shotts, with her Highland Cow calve as preparations are made for the start of the 177th Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh being held over this coming weekend.

An art installation called the Umbrella Project, which sees 200 brightly coloured umbrellas suspended over Church Alley in Liverpool city centre.

A woman uses a newspaper to cover her head on the beach at Barry Island, South Wales, where temperatures reached up into the high twenties and people flocked to the seaside to enjoy the glorious sunny weather.