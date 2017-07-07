Our top press photos this week come from around the world as the G20 meet in Hamburg amidst numerous protests, sporting occasions and festivals take place, all vying for airtime in the news

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association and Getty photographers. The first week of July has seen the leaders of the G20 meet, including the first face-to-face meeting and handshake between Trump and Putin. Wimbledon is in full swing, without a rain delay (yet). But there have also been smaller news stories that caught our eye. What a busy week it’s been!

Top Press Photography – England

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays flowers during a service for the 12th anniversary of 7/7 attack.

Spectators are led into the grounds at the start of day five of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Aljaz Bedene in action against Gilles Muller on day five of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

An aerial view of the worlds largest ship the OOCL Hong Kong as it arrives at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk

5-week-old baby Gentoo penguin Hulk (nicknamed for his fast growth), at the Sea Life Centre in Birmingham, West Midlands.

HMS Ocean arrives at the Port of Sunderland for a final farewell before being decommissioned. The Royal Navy’s Fleet Flagship is set to be replaced by the brand new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Top Press Photography – Spain

Participants celebrate the ‘Chupinazo’ (start rocket) marking the start of the San Fermin Festival, in front of the Town Hall of Pamplona, Spain, on July 6, 2017.(Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/AlterPhotos)

A reveller jumps from a fountain at Navarreria Street as people enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or ‘Chupinazo’ of the San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain.

Top Press Photography – Germany

Performance artists covered in clay to look like zombies walk trance-like through the city centre during a preliminary performance on July 5, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. In a two-hour show hundreds of actors took part in a creative public appeal for more humanity and self-responsibility ahead of the G20 summit. The G20 economic summit takes place in Hamburg July 7-8.

Protesters dressed-up in grey clothes like Zombies attend an arts performance called ‘1000 Gestalten’ demonstration prior the upcoming G20 summit on July 5, 2017 in Hamburg, northern Germany.

A photography positioned in the middle of the protest to get a closer shot of the protesters.

Top Press Photography – ROTW

A police commando affiliated with the Gyeonggi Bukbu (North) Provincial Police Agency demonstrates breaking stone boards as he takes part in a ceremony at the agency’s headquarters in Euijeongbu, north of Seoul, on July 6, 2017, to mark the establishment of a commando unit. The unit is tasked with helping ensure security for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and countering possible terror attacks.

Palestinian children spend their time on the beach in Gaza Strip, on July 6, 2017.

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows the Guanyin Temple in the swelling Yangtze River in Ezhou City, central China’s Hubei Province. People are battling floods in several provinces along the Yangtze River.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is launching from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 5, 2017. The launch is the third in under two weeks for SpaceX, since it completed successful missions on both June 23 and June 25. The Intelsat 35e mission today involved launching an orbital communications satellite built by Boeing for SpaceX client Intelsat, which is designed to provide high-throughput network capability for broadband and video applications for a geographic area covering the Caribbean, parts of Europe and Africa.