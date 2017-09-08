Top Press Photography images of the week – special occasions, change and curiosities

Our top press photos this week includes some landmark events and special occasions.

The scene in Morehall Close, Clifton, York, after a Volkswagen Golf R left the road and hit a house where a man inside the property suffered serious injuries, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

A replica of the original 1960s pirate Radio Caroline ship, sails down the Thames in London, with legendary DJ Emperor Rosko on board to launch Last Pirate FM, a DAB community radio station that will broadcast for five days from September 11.

The Red Arrows fly past during the official opening of the new bridge across the Firth of Forth. Attended by The Queen and Prince Philip.

Tall ship Kaskelot, one of the world’s largest wooden tall ships still sailing and starred in TV’s Poldark, arrives ahead of the Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival.

A performer during The Enchanted Chandelier, an international award-winning aerial show, at the Grade I listed Piece Hall in Halifax.

‘London’s highest running track’ is unveiled at a new tech site at the White Collar Factory, London.

Nurses hold a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, as part of the Royal College of Nursing’s campaign for the Government to scrap the 1 per cent cap on public sector pay.

Two seven-week-old Cheetah cubs, with their mother Split, explore their enclosure as they debut at Port Lympne Reserve near Ashford in Kent.

A Belgian F-16 fighter flown by Tom ‘Gizmo’ De Moortel arrives ahead of the weekend’s airshow, at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince George arriving with the Duke of Cambridge at Thomas’s Battersea in London, as he starts his first day of school.

Quick step floor’s Daniel Martin during stage five of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain from Clacton to Clacton.

A man walks to the edge of the cliffs at Birling Gap in East Sussex despite safety warnings following recent rock falls in the area. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire