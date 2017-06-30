Our top press photos this week come from across the nation as we officially welcome the start of the British summer.

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. The news cycle this week has been relentless these past few weeks, with tragedy, political turmoil and public celebrations all vying for news prominence. We’ve chosen images from across the nation that encapsulate some of the big issues grabbing headlines in the final week of June.

Armed Forces Day gives the public a chance to show our military some appreciation for the sacrifices they make, while soldiers in uniform march and perform fly passes. This image is a Ministry of Defence handout photo of the RAF Red Arrows performing a fly-past over Doncaster during the ninth annual Armed Forces Day in Liverpool.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall try on snow glasses made by a local as they tour the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park, Iqaluit, the capital city of the Canadian territory of Nunavut, at the start of their visit to Canada.

Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as Prime Minister Theresa May and Rupert Murdoch take part in a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announcing her verdict on Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky.

Flowers and jars of marmalade are left by the Paddington Bear Statue inside Paddington train station, London, after creator Michael Bond died on Tuesday aged 91.

Ministry of Defence handout photo of the RAF Red Arrows performing a fly-past over Doncaster during the ninth annual Armed Forces Day in Liverpool.

Final adjustments are made to the first ever art exhibition to be curated in St Cuthberts Chapel at Ushaw in Durham, six two-metre high tapestry portraits from American hyper-realist artist Chuck Close.

Wayne Marques the British Transport Police officer who tackled the three knife wielding terrorists on London Bridge, recalls the night when he sustained several injuries on the 3rd June.

A soft prosthetic hand from the Queen Mary, University of London on display during the UK Robotics Week international robotics showcase, at Savoy Place in London.