Top Press Photography images of the week

Our top press photos this week includes some landmark events and special occasions.

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers.

Britain’s biggest reusable rocket Skybolt 2, which stands 8.3m tall, as it is launched by Starchaser Industries, at Otterburn in Northumberland.

Adam Devereux (left) who plays Rain Man and Mark D’Aughton who plays the sheriff, during Conflicted Theatre’s production of NEON Western at The Samuel Beckett Theatre as part of The Dublin Fringe Festival 2017.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney with the new £10 note featuring Jane Austen, which has entered circulation and will start to show up in people’s pockets in the coming days and weeks.

A rainbow over St Mary’s Lighthouse near Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear, as Storm Aileen brings howling gusts and heavy showers to parts of the UK.

A boat on the horizon as the sun rises at Cromer beach in Norfolk as Storm Aileen brings howling gusts and heavy showers to parts of the UK.

A plane undergoes a hairy landing at Leeds Bradford Airport as Storm Aileen brought howling gusts and heavy showers to parts of the UK.

Crossrail engineers walk alongside completed tracks as the Crossrail project celebrates the completion of permanent Elizabeth line track in Whitechapel, east London.

A paddle boarder on Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside as the first named storm of the year, Storm Aileen, is set to bring winds of up 75 miles per hour to parts of the UK this week, the Met Office said.